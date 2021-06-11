Shelby County authorities searching for 2 missing people in unrelated cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two missing people in unrelated cases.

Authorities say 13-year-old Brooklyn Grace Allen (right) was reported missing Thursday. She is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jean shorts.

In a separate investigation, 58-year-old John Raymond Randall (left) was last seen on May 29 in the Vincent area. His blue 2020 Ford Ecosprt with Alabama tags “2151BFO” is also missing. He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds.

If you have any information in either of these cases, contact SCSO at 205-669-4181.