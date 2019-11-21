Shelby announces $4 Million in FAA funding for Anniston Airport

Unedited press release from Sen. Shelby’s Press Office

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that the Anniston Regional Airport is receiving $4,000,000 in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the rehabilitation of a runway. This FAA grant is awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) as part of the agency’s efforts to support airport infrastructure improvements.

“This significant FAA funding will support the growth and development taking place throughout Calhoun County,” said Senator Shelby. “These improvements to the airport will benefit the people of Anniston and allow for continued economic success. I appreciate Secretary Chao and FAA’s work to ensure Alabama’s local airports are efficient and safe.”

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Fiscal Year 2018 (FY2018) Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which was passed and signed into law last year, provided FAA an additional $1 billion in discretionary grants for FY2018 – FY2020. This $4,000,000 grant from FAA to rehabilitate a runway at the Anniston Regional Airport is part of the third round of funding of the initial appropriation. Senator Shelby chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which authored and advanced the FY2018 measure that included these additional FAA grant resources.

