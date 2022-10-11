Elsanor, Ala. (WKRG) — Prisca Pugh said she became a volunteer at Elsanor School, then decided to become a teacher. She’s been at it now for 13 years.

“You know, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do when I grew up–and then I just came and started volunteering at this school. And I realized, they give back to me more probably so than I give to them,” she said.

She’s talking about her students, of course. And there have been many of them over the years. In fact, a former student, Emaleigh Worth, who is now in high school, nominated Pugh for the Golden Apple Award. Pugh, who teaches 6th graders, has spent her entire teaching career at Elsanor.

She said, “So to me, it’s about giving back to them–giving back to my community, I live in this community.”

And it’s a community that is growing, which has an impact on the school.

“Absolutely–like I said we had just two units last year, we have three this year,” she said.

Our congratulations to Prisca Pugh and Elsanor School for a job well done.