SFHS students help classmate during medical emergency

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Three Spanish Fort High School students were recognized this week for their quick thinking after a student had a medical emergency during class.

On Thursday afternoon of last week, the students were in class while the school was having a lockdown drill. That’s when one of the students began having a seizure and the three classmates ran for help.

“I saw him shaking. I immediately rushed to him and was like he’s having a seizure,” said Jaden Word.

His classmates Tanner Keese and Luke Ben Perry rushed for help down the hall.

“I took his jacket that was actually on the ground next to him and put it underneath his head so his head would keep from hitting the hard floor we have in the classroom,” said Tanner Keese.

Luke Ben Perry found the school nurse moments later.

“I knew from experience past that I needed to go get a nurse that knew actually what to do,” he said.

It was their quick thinking and actions that helped the student that day. Those actions also caught the attention of their teacher.

“It kind of made them men. This was the time they changed from boys to men because they were able to look after someone else instead of just themselves,” said Heather Hemming.