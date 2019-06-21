SF Fire Chief Roger Few “Smiles Behind the Shield” winner

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the photo albums at fire station one in Spanish Fort holds volumes and the name Roger Few is a frequent find.

“It’s been the best.” Three decades of fighting fires, helping others and mentoring the next generation of firefighters is what makes him proud. “Just being able to impact the community that I live in,” says Few, “Be a part of the growth that this department has experienced.”

As a teenager he became a volunteer firefighter and he has never looked back even as he approaches 30 years as chief. “I think I’ve got 9 more years but that’s up to other leaders how long I stay.”

When he talks about Spanish Fort and his love for this city, the tough exterior fades. It’s never been about recognition and awards. “I don’t want the spotlight on me. Again, we’ve got 50 guys up here that sacrifice and do a great job for us and I’m just part of it.” A part documented in all those photo albums where actions mean more than words.