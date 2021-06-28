Sex offender fugitive search near Alabama Florida boarder

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A sex offender fugitive is on being sought after by Alabama and Florida agencies. This is near Tom Shivers Road and Old Atmore Road in Flomaton.
Flomaton PD asks everyone to stay away from the area roads will be closed.
