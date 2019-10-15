Sex offender arrested in Foley is also facing federal gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A sex offender arrested in Foley earlier this month has now been charged in federal court. 57-year-old Ricky Bible is now facing a federal gun charge in U.S. District Court.

Bible was arrested earlier this month after a student at Summerdale Elementary told the school resource officer about a possible inappropriate interaction with Bible. Investigators quickly learned Bible was a convicted child molester from Georgia and an unregistered sex offender living in Baldwin Coutny. A search of his home revealed guns and a child sex doll.

According to the complaint filed in federal court, deputies found a revolver and three shotguns as well as ammunition inside Bible’s home. The complaint says Bible told deputies he knew he wasn’t supposed to have guns.

Bible is charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. He is set to appear in U.S. District Court on Tuesday afternoon.