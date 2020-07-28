Sewer upgrades on track for Fairhope, first new lift station completed

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sewer upgrades are coming to Fairhope soon as part of an ongoing effort to update the outdated system.

Phase one of the project was completed recently which was aimed at fixing the outdated infrastructure and correcting sanitary sewage overflows, according to Mike Allison with the City of Fairhope Public Utilities.

The lift station on Fels Avenue bear Mobile Bay was also rebuilt. Phase two of the transmission upgrade will involve areas near Gayfer Road Extension and Highway 181, an area that has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Allison tells WKRG News 5 new lift stations that will soon be built will handle the flow much better than the older system.

A $10 million RESTORE Act grant is helping with some of the upgrades. Currently, bids are out for engineering and a firm construction timeline hasn’t been set until that part of the process is finalized. We’re told the City of Fairhope has 5 years to complete the project based on the RESTORE Act terms.

