Sewage spill reported in Rock Creek

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A sewage spill was reported on the Eastern Shore Monday morning.

The Baldwin County Health Department says the spill occurred in the Daphne area. According to a report received, grease and rags caused a manhole to overflow near Bryant Bank.

An estimated 1,710 gallons spilled into Rock Creek.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

