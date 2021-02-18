Tornado Watch for Okaloosa County, FL until 8 AM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The chance of severe weather is dropping over Mississippi and Alabama. The threat will persist through daybreak for Northwest Florida.

An area of low pressure and attached warm front have been a focus for showers and storms developing in the Gulf of Mexico. As the low shifts east, the chance of severe weather will continue to lessen over Alabama. Any storms that approach the coast of Northwest Florida could still produce a high wind gust or a brief tornado.

The severe weather threat should end by 4 AM. Cloudy skies, lingering showers, and chilly breezes will continue through Thursday.