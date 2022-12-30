MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The next big weathermaker to impact the Southeast U.S. and Gulf Coast is set to arrive early next week.

A strong area of low pressure and trailing cold front will move east out of the Central Plains early Monday morning. Deep moisture surging ahead of the advancing cold front will set the stage for a multi-day severe weather event over the Southeast U.S. and Gulf Coast.

Monday

The bulk of the severe weather Monday will focus over Northern Louisiana, East Texas, Northwest Mississippi, and Southern Arkansas. The current forecast suggests an elevated chance of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail. This batch of storms will move east setting up an active Tuesday.

Tuesday

The severe weather threat will shift east Tuesday over the Deep South and Gulf Coast states. The region is already marked in a level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk. The exact timing of the rough weather remains uncertain, but if the current forecast holds, this event will yield multiple weather hazards. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. The exact timing of this next round of severe weather should come into much better focus early next week. An additional rain chance coming in Wednesday could lead to a flash flooding threat.

Stay will WKRG and the First Alert Storm Team as we monitor this next severe weather threat.