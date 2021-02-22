Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday begins Feb. 26

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Alabama’s 10th severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday is coming up.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until midnight, Feb. 28, Alabama shoppers can stock up tax-free on common supplies costing less than $60 that every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.

In addition, generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday. Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.

Item included in the sales tax holiday

  • AAA-cell batteries
  • AA-cell batteries
  • C-cell batteries
  • D-cell batteries
  • 6-volt batteries
  • 9-volt batteries
  • Cellular phone battery
  • Cellular phone charger
  • Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio
  • Two-way radio
  • Weatherband radio or NOAA weather radio
  • Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
  • Tarpaulin
  • Plastic sheeting
  • Plastic drop cloths
  • Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
  • Duct tape
  • Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
  • Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Artificial ice
  • Blue ice
  • Ice packs
  • Reusable ice
  • Self-contained first aid kit
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Smoke detector
  • Carbon monoxide detector
  • Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container

