Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday begins Feb. 26

SCOTTDALE, Penn. (CBS NEWSPATH/KDKA) -- A Marine Corps veteran and his German Shepherd helped police capture a man accused of trying to steal a motorcycle in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

Police say it all started when Corey Pandullo broke into a garage in Scottdale on Wednesday. They say Pandullo fought with the officer who responded, then stole an SUV and backed it over a wall. That's where Pandullo ran into Edward Swingle and his four month old puppy named Keeper. "My neighbor started yelling 'there's a guy in my bushes,'" said Swingle. Swingle says he saw the guy trying to steal his motorcycle off his back porch... Then run around to the front of his house, "I get right here and I see a guy running into my door full force. So I yell for my dog, I said 'keeper go get him' and he went through there those bushes messed up the flowers and grabbed him by his pant legs and drug him off the porch."