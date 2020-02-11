Severe weather: flooding, high winds take their toll tonight

Severe weather left it’s mark on parts of Clarke and Washington Counties, which were under tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for part of the evening.

According to the Clarke County EMA, downed trees blocked northbound lanes of Highway 43, near Clarke Prep School.

Flooding could be seen in Coffeeville where water covered Miller Howze Road and River Street. Clarke County EMA reports flooding in Coffeeville at Highway 84 and County Road 69.

High water could also be seen at Millry High School where viewer Joshua Kucera reported more than 4 inches of rain tonight.