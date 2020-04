MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Conecuh, Monroe, and Clarke Countis in Alabama until 9 PM Wednesday.

Isolated storms will continue to develop through the afternoon. A few of those storms may produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and / or and small hail. Make sure you stay aware to changing weather conditions through the rest of the day Wednesday.