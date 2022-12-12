MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A more active weather pattern lies ahead with a chance of strong and severe storms this week.

Late Tuesday Night

A passing shower will be possible over our neck of the woods with a more significant threat of storms off to our west. In fact, a few instances of strong tornadoes and large hail are expected for parts of Louisiana, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Western Mississippi. A few storms will be possible mainly in our Mississippi counties overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday Afternoon through Wednesday Night

Wednesday is a WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. Isolated strong and severe storms will be possible from midday through early in the afternoon. A broken like of showers and storms will slowly move from west to east after 4 PM. These storms will carry a threat of isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and localized flooding through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Winter air returns to the Gulf Coast late this week and this weekend. Highs will only reach the 50 with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

What to Do