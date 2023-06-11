MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thanks to a stalled front over our area, our unsettled pattern continues for the next few days.

TODAY’S SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

A few rounds of severe storms are possible today and tomorrow. A level 4 of 5 risk is in place for our northern counties meaning widespread severe storms are likely. A level 3 out of 5 risk has been issued for our southern counties meaning numerous severe storms are possible.

TIMING

It looks like a few rounds of storms are possible over the next 24 hours. Models are having a really tough time with this pattern so timing may change. We will keep you updated.

Round #2 – This evening 6 PM – 4 AM with the most significant risk being from 6 PM – 11

PM. This will be the most significant risk in the form of a cluster of storms. It will pose a risk for damaging winds (70-80 mph), large hail (golf ball to baseball sized), a few possible tornadoes and flooding.

Round #3 – Thursday afternoon. Another cluster of storms bringing mostly a large hail threat and flooding.

Threats

All modes of severe weather are possible today. Damaging winds up to 60-70 mph (possibly even up to 80 mph in some spots) are possible. Large hail (golf ball up to baseball sized) and a few tornadoes are a possibility. There is also a FLOOD WATCH in place for some of our area until 10 PM. 2-4″ of rain is possible with up to 6″ in localized spots so flooding is also a concern.

We will keep you updated right here on WKRG.com, or you can download the WKRG Weather App to get push alerts and learn more information about the forecast.