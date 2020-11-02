Several Mobile County Health Department clinics are closed due to damage from Zeta

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Mobile County Health Department clinics will be closed today due to nearby damage sustained from Hurricane Zeta. The list includes:
- The Citronelle Health Center
- The Citronelle Dental Center
- North Mobile Health Center
Staff members are working to reschedule today’s appointments. Call 251-690-8889 or 251-690-8158 if you have any questions.
