Several Mobile County Health Department clinics are closed due to damage from Zeta

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Mobile County Health Department clinics will be closed today due to nearby damage sustained from Hurricane Zeta. The list includes:

  • The Citronelle Health Center
  • The Citronelle Dental Center
  • North Mobile Health Center

Staff members are working to reschedule today’s appointments. Call 251-690-8889 or 251-690-8158 if you have any questions.

