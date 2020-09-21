Several Lowe’s locations in Alabama, Florida to offer free cleanup supplies

(WKRG) — Today, several Lowe’s locations in Alabama and Florida will offer free cleanup supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Sally. Supplies will be distributed with a drive-thru process and begins at 11 this morning. Each bucket will include gloves, flashlights, goggles, moisture absorber, batteries, bug spray, trash bags, and bottled water.

Lowe’s of Mobile

151 E. I-65 Service Road South
Mobile, Ala. 36606

Lowe’s of West Mobile

7760 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, Ala. 36608

Lowe’s of SW Mobile

4401 Rangeline Road
Mobile, Ala. 36619

Lowe’s of Daphne

29645 Frederick Blvd.
Daphne, Ala. 36526

Lowe’s of Gulf Breeze

1421 Tiger Park Lane
Gulf Breeze, Fla. 32563

Lowe’s of Pensacola

1201 Airport Blvd.
Pensacola, Fla. 32504

Lowe’s of SW Pensacola

4301 West Fairfield Drive
Pensacola, Fla. 32505

Lowe’s of Ensley

777 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, Fla. 32534

