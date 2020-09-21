Several Lowe’s locations in Alabama, Florida to offer free cleanup supplies

(WKRG) — Today, several Lowe’s locations in Alabama and Florida will offer free cleanup supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Sally. Supplies will be distributed with a drive-thru process and begins at 11 this morning. Each bucket will include gloves, flashlights, goggles, moisture absorber, batteries, bug spray, trash bags, and bottled water.
Lowe’s of Mobile
151 E. I-65 Service Road South
Mobile, Ala. 36606
Lowe’s of West Mobile
7760 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, Ala. 36608
Lowe’s of SW Mobile
4401 Rangeline Road
Mobile, Ala. 36619
Lowe’s of Daphne
29645 Frederick Blvd.
Daphne, Ala. 36526
Lowe’s of Gulf Breeze
1421 Tiger Park Lane
Gulf Breeze, Fla. 32563
Lowe’s of Pensacola
1201 Airport Blvd.
Pensacola, Fla. 32504
Lowe’s of SW Pensacola
4301 West Fairfield Drive
Pensacola, Fla. 32505
Lowe’s of Ensley
777 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, Fla. 32534
