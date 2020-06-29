Several beaches in Florida will be closed on July 4th weekend amid the pandemic

MIAMI (AP) – Officials are announcing more beaches will be closing again in Florida to avoid further spread of the new coronavirus during the busy Fourth of July weekend. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that social interaction among young people are driving the surge in confirmed, saying “caution was thrown to the wind” by bars and pubs that were not following mandated guidelines. DeSantis said he worried that younger people who live with older relatives may infect those in groups who can get more severely sick with COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES
- St. Louis couple under fire after pointing guns at protesters
- Fauci: Vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity
- Summer Heat and Summer Storms
- Teens charged in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 in Tuscaloosa
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill that allows the state to use a secondary system to help recount votes