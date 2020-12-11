Several Alabama counties approved for Hurricane Zeta assistance

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

This afternoon, following a phone call between President Trump and Governor Ivey, several Alabama counties impacted by Hurricane Zeta were approved for public and individual assistance.

Counties eligible for public assistance include, Autauga, Butler, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, Talladega, Washington, and Wilcox.

Counties eligible for individual assistance include, Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox.

Upon learning of this news, Governor Ivey shared the following response.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “On my call with President Trump earlier today, he assured me that we could consider our request for federal aid following Hurricane Zeta done, and he quickly delivered. Within hours of our call, FEMA approved our request for public and individual assistance. This will go a long way in providing the people impacted by Zeta the help they need.”

Register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or download the FEMA app.

