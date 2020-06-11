Seven people arrested, accused of vandalizing several statues in Miami

MIAMI (AP) – Miami police say seven people were arrested for vandalizing statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León in the city. The arrests happened after a chaotic scene ensued where protesters had a confrontation with police. News outlets report the altercation occurred after demonstrators spray painted statues of Columbus and León in Bayfront Park with the letters “George Floyd,” “BLM,” and a hammer and sickle. Police say officers were assaulted and their car was damaged when they arrived at the scene. News outlets report some protesters had been blocking police cars and a video from the scene shows police tackling one protester to the ground.

