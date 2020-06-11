Seven people arrested, accused of vandalizing several statues in Miami

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama's Attorney General has sent a letter to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson asking for an explanation on why the statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes was removed from downtown Mobile.

Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote to the mayor on Friday, June 5th, the day the statue was removed from its pedestal at Government and Royal Streets. The mayor's office told us on Friday, the mayor gave the order to move the statue from its location. The future of the statue is not yet known.