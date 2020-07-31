UPDATE: One dead in single-vehicle crash on County Road 54 in Belforest area of Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (10:04 p.m.): One person is dead in the single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m.  on Baldwin 54 near Newport Lane. Authorities say another person was in the car. He or she is listed in critical condition and is receiving treatment at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Law enforcement are working a crash on County Road 54 in the Belforest area.

Belforest VFD and Silverhill VFD are assisting with a serious crash involving 2 vehicles. At least one patient airlifted.

We will update with more details when they become available.

