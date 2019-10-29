UPDATE: Fatal crash at I-110 interchange in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) –

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) — The Florida Highway Patrol live traffic map reports the accident on I-10 and I-110 interchange is a fatality.

ORIGINAL STORY: A serious crash temporarily slowed traffic at the I-110 and I-10 interchange Tuesday afternoon.

We’re told the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. When News 5 arrived on scene there was a white car that appeared to have rolled over during the crash. It appeared to be a single-vehicle accident.

No word on the driver’s condition. All lanes entering I-110 were open as of 2 p.m.

