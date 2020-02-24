Serious accident on eastbound Moffett Road at Wolf Ridge Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A serious accident happened a little before 5 p.m. on Moffett Road at Wold Ridge Road.

The accident involved three cars, and there is reportedly a person trapped inside the car. Both lanes of eastbound Moffett Road are shut down at the moment.

We are working to get more details.

