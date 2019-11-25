Sentencing for Markquise Wallace pushed back to Dec. 13

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Sentencing for Markquise Wallace has been moved to Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

Wallace was convicted in the hitting and killing of 7-month-old Neariaah Baldwin and 28-year-old Nepheteria Williams on Cervantes Street in June of 2018.

Wallace was found guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

