Senior class president involved in school bus crash dies

The Associated Press

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama high school’s senior class president who was involved in a collision with a school bus has died.

News outlets report 17-year-old Christopher Rogers died Tuesday afternoon. He had attended Central High School in Phenix City.

Phenix City police said the accident happened Friday when Rogers was headed south on Highway 165 and the bus turned onto the highway. Three students, one monitor and a driver were on the bus. Police Capt. Darryl Williams says no one on the bus was injured, but the occupants were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

A passenger in Rogers’ car was treated and released.

Williams said in a news release Wednesday that police will investigate the crash and the findings will be submitted to a grand jury for review.

