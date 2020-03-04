Senior Bowl moving to new USA stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Wednesday that after 70 years, it is moving its game from Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Hancock Whitney Stadium, under construction on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

USA Athletics Director Joel Erdmann tells News 5 it is a 10 year contract.

All Senior Bowl practices are also moving to USA

Angus R. Cooper II, Chairman and President of the Senior Bowl Board of Trustees says the board vote to move the game was unanimous. He declined a request for an interview.

“We owe it to our community and players to host the nation’s premier college football all-star game in the region’s most advanced stadium and this transition to Hancock Whitney Stadium will best ensure our game resides in Mobile, Alabama for decades to come,” said Jim Nagy, Senior Bowl Executive Director. “The new stadium at South Alabama will provide fans, sponsors, and NFL personnel with great on-campus parking and tailgating, premier food and beverage options, and a great overall experience that will be enhanced by unbeatable premium seating options and today’s newest stadium technologies.”

The 2020 Senior Bowl game at Ladd-Peebles attracted a sellout crowd of 38,000 fans. The new USA stadium will hold just 25,000.

Erdmann says the deal calls for the Senior Bowl to pay USA $30,000 per game. That’s the same rent the game was paying the City of Mobile to use Ladd-Peebles.

Erdmann says no signage will be removed at Hancock Whitney Stadium for the Senior Bowl which has as one of its main sponsors Regions Bank.

Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson says he supports the move.

“We will miss the Senior Bowl game at Ladd and wish them much success at their new home,” he said.

Richardson says Ladd-Peebles Stadium Board is considering removing the north end zone seats and putting in a stage that would allow the venue to host concerts.

Ermann says having the Senior Bowl on campus will be a boost for the university and its football program.

“Being associated with an organization like the Senior Bowl that has a great reputation is certainly a benefit,” Erdmann said. “We will gain exposure on a national scale.”