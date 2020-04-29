Senior Bowl more meaningful in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate on Tuesday said he would like to use a large portion of the state’s coronavirus relief funds to establish broadband through the state. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Tuesday that he hoped to put $800 million from an estimated $1.7 billion in federal relief dollars for broadband access. Alabama students are finishing the school year from home because of the pandemic. Marsh said distance learning would have been easier to accomplish if the state had better internet access. However, it is unclear if broadband access would fall under allowed expenditures of the federal relief act. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said they will seek guidance on the issue.

