GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) -- One of the first places in our area to see any winter weather was Grove Hill in Central Clarke County. As Chad Petri reports, the precipitation was more of a pleasure than a problem. We started to see snowfall well before dawn. Intermittent flurries that were at first, barely visible but you could feel the biting cold.

"Make me want to be at home in my bed," said Francesca Washington as she arrived at work. By daybreak the town was getting a light dusting, some were seeing snow for the first time.