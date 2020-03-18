Senator Shelby: Coronavirus legislation headed to the President’s desk

Washington, D.C (WKRG-TV)–

This is an unedited press release from the Office of Senator Richard Shelby about economic relief from those affected by the coronavirus.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today released a statement following Senate passage of H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The legislation unlocks billions of dollars in funding to combat the Coronavirus and provides further relief for families, businesses, and industries negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“During this unprecedented time, the Senate has been able to advance another agreement to help combat this deadly disease,” said Senator Shelby. “Although my colleagues and I still have urgent work to do, this is a step in the right direction. It is my hope that in the coming days, we can pass an additional package that will contain comprehensive funding and protections to mitigate this virus and safeguard small businesses and others that make up the economic foundation of our nation.”

This package, which passed by a vote of 90-8, establishes emergency paid family and medical leave for those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and increases to unemployment benefits and food aid, and also provides additional flexibility to the Departments of Treasury and Labor to assist small businesses.

Following today’s Senate passage of H.R. 6201, the legislation will now move to the President’s desk for his signature. The Senate will soon move to another stimulus package to protect the economy and provide further relief.

In addition to the legislation passed today, the Senate passed an emergency supplemental funding package on March 5, 2020, that provided $8.3 billion in total resources to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the Coronavirus.