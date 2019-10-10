Senator Doug Jones visits south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will continue his tour of Alabama this week with events in south Alabama.

Jones will be in Mobile to speak at the Mobile Chamber of Commerce’s Forum Alabama lunch at noon.

He will then travel to Bayou La Batre to hold a discussion on rural health care with the 18th Surgeon General of the United States Regina Benjamin, MD, at 2:15 p.m. Their conversation will be featured during the Bayou On the Move health fair hosted by BayouClinic.

At 5:30 p.m., he will hold a constituent town hall in Escambia County. This event will be open to the public and seating is first-come, first-served.