Senator Chuck Schumer calls on the Department of Labor to investigate Florida’s unemployment issues

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the coronavirus pandemic is still dangerous, and people should not harass those who wear masks in public. A TV reporter said during a news conference Monday that he wore a mask while shopping during the weekend, and a man looked him in the eye and coughed three times. Reeves says that's wrong. Reeves also says he's concerned that people who took part in weekend protests against racism might unintentionally spread COVID-19 to those who didn't go but are medically vulnerable. Mississippi has had nearly 17,800 cases of the virus and more than 830 deaths from it.

