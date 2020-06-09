Senator Chuck Schumer calls on the Department of Labor to investigate Florida’s unemployment issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Senate’s top Democrat is calling on the Department of Labor’s inspector general to investigate Florida’s glitch-ridden unemployment system and why it’s taking so long for it to disperse benefits. In a letter to the inspector general, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer asserts that the state has only paid 28% of the 2 million Floridians applying for benefits. However, state officials say more than 90 percent of 1.3 million eligible claimants have been paid. The state’s calculation does not include nearly 500,000 people it has initially deemed ineligible.
LATEST STORIES
- Truck overturns on I-10 near Alabama, Florida state line
- George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday in Houston
- Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves condemns those who “mask shame”
- UPDATE: 18-wheeler crashes over edge of Pascagoula Bridge
- CDC survey finds some Americans applying bleach to food to protect from coronavirus