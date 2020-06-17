WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability, according to a draft of a bill obtained by The Associated Press. It would establish an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new training and commissions to study law enforcement and race. The JUSTICE Act is the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years. It’s a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. The package is set to be introduced Wednesday. As the outlines emerged, Democrats said it didn’t go far enough. The 106-page bill is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal. Votes on both could come next week.
LATEST STORIES
- Federal judge rules that Alabama can’t stop local officials from offering curbside voting during the pandemic
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will not close the economy for a second time during the pandemic
- Senate Republicans propose changes to police procedures, accountability
- Flights canceled as Beijing’s new outbreak raises concerns
- Summer Stretch Continues