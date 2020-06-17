Senate Republicans propose changes to police procedures, accountability

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability, according to a draft of a bill obtained by The Associated Press. It would establish an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new training and commissions to study law enforcement and race. The JUSTICE Act is the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years. It’s a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. The package is set to be introduced Wednesday. As the outlines emerged, Democrats said it didn’t go far enough. The 106-page bill is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal. Votes on both could come next week.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories