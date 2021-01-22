Mobile native, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to lead Pentagon, making him nation’s first Black secretary of defense

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WKRG) -- According to his official Twitter account, legendary talk show host Larry King has passed away at the age of 87.

Larry King spent most of his life, 63 years, in broadcasting. He was a talk show host on radio, TV, cable news and digital platforms. According to the AP: "The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN."