Semmes woman celebrates 95th birthday with drive-thru celebration

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mrs. Bertha Belt of Semmes turned 95 years old Friday and had a birthday drive-thru celebration this Saturday.

Belt was born on July 10, 1925. Friends and family greeted her at her home on Winchester Drive South in Semmes Saturday.

Belt’s granddaughter Regina Greene provided the following photos of the celebration.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories