Semmes woman celebrates 95th birthday with drive-thru celebration

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mrs. Bertha Belt of Semmes turned 95 years old Friday and had a birthday drive-thru celebration this Saturday.
Belt was born on July 10, 1925. Friends and family greeted her at her home on Winchester Drive South in Semmes Saturday.
Belt’s granddaughter Regina Greene provided the following photos of the celebration.
