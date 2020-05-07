Section of MS-614 closed near Alabama, Mississippi state line following incident

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) Nine miles of Interstate 10 remains closed Thursday morning as fire fighters continue to battle the large Five Mile Swamp fire burning in Santa Rosa County.

I-10 is shut down in northwest Florida between the 22 and 31 mile marker due to no visibility from smoke. The fire grew ten times in size on Wednesday due to high winds and low humidity. As of 6am Thursday, the fire has burned 2,000 acres.