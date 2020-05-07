Section of MS-614 closed near Alabama, Mississippi state line following incident

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A section of MS-614 near the Alabama, Mississippi state line has been closed. The closure runs from State Line Road to Otis Cooper Road. We’re told the closure comes following an incident with police near the area.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories