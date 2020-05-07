Section of MS-614 closed near Alabama, Mississippi state line following incident

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A section of MS-614 near the Alabama, Mississippi state line has been closed. The closure runs from State Line Road to Otis Cooper Road. We’re told the closure comes following an incident with police near the area.
