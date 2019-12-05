Section of I-10 in Okaloosa County closed as police investigate bomb threat

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A section of I-10 between Walton and Okaloosa Counties are closed as police investigate a bomb threat. The closure includes the westbound lanes from the Mossy Head exit in Walton County to mile marker 64 in Okaloosa County. Police believe the bomb is in a parked truck on the side of the road. Expect delays through the area as police investigate.

Courtesy of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

