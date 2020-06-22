Second person wounded following shooting in Seattle’s protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) – Police say one person has been wounded in the second shooting in Seattle’s protest zone in less than 48 hours. The shooting happened late Sunday night in the area near Seattle’s downtown known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.” Police tweeted that one person was at a hospital with a gunshot wound. A hospital spokesperson says that the person was in serious condition. A pre-dawn shooting Saturday had left a 19-year-old man dead and another person critically injured. No arrests in that shooting had been made as of Sunday. Further details weren’t immediately available.

