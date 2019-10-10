Second person arrested after police find 1-year-old unconscious in hot car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A second person was arrested Tuesday in connection to the case of a father leaving his child in a hot car at Cordova Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Nicholas Reeves, 22, has been charged with child neglect. Reeves was with the child’s father, Steven K. Kroeger, 21, as they returned from the mall to the car about 35 minutes after police were called by a witness, according to a Pensacola Police Department arrest report.

Kroeger and Reeves were arrested after the boy was found inside the car with the windows up and the engine not running at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

The boy was taken to Sacred Heart and is doing OK.

However, police said in an arrest report that while at Sacred Heart Hospital with his mother, the 1-year-old fell off the hospital bed and had to be monitored overnight.

Kroeger is in the Escambia County, being held without bond. Reeves remains in jail with a $5,000 bond.