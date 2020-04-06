Second American company begins safety test for coronavirus vaccine

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG)— The Florida Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who died running away from a deputy on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They also want to know why he took off.

It happened just after 8 o’clock Sunday night in Commons Road West near Triumph Road. The FHP days the black 1995 Harley Davidson Sportster didn’t make a curve and the bike went into the median and hit a tree. The rider died on the scene.the only information FHP could provide about the rider was that he was a white male. They don’t have an estimate on his age either. Anyone having information on the crash or the identity of the rider is asked to contact Corporal J. Leitch at (850)484-5000 or by dialing *FHP on their cell phone.

