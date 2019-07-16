SEC Media Days: Best of Monday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The unofficial start of college football season kicks off Monday with SEC Media Days. Coaches and players from all 14 teams will descend upon the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover for the annual four-day event.
Check out Monday’s line-up below:
- Florida Gators (2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.): Coach Dan Mullen joined by Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr., Lamical Perine, RB, Sr., Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.
- LSU Tigers (2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.): Coach Ed Orgeron joined by Joe Burrow, QB, Sr., Grant Delpit, DB, Jr., Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.
- Missouri Tigers (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.): Coach Barry Odom joined by Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr., Cale Garrett, LB, Sr., DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.
Here are the highlights from Day 1 of SEC Media Days:
- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced that SEC Media Days in 2020 will return to Atlanta and will then go to Nashville in 2021.
- The SEC will begin to make officiating more transparent in 2019, according to Sankey. They will be using social media to explain calls during games this football season as well as for other sports.
- The Missouri Tigers discussed the upcoming season, bringing in quarterback Kelly Bryant and their postseason ban. Click here for the full recap.
- Head coach Dan Mullen the Florida Gators discussed how the momentum from 2018 will transition into momentum in 2019 as well as hosting the opening game of the season. Click here for the full recap.
- The LSU Tigers arrived in Hoover in full force with their offensive leader and defensive leader. Click here for the full recap.