SEC Media Days: Best of Monday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The unofficial start of college football season kicks off Monday with SEC Media Days. Coaches and players from all 14 teams will descend upon the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover for the annual four-day event.

Check out Monday’s line-up below:

Florida Gators (2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.): Coach Dan Mullen joined by Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr., Lamical Perine, RB, Sr., Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.

LSU Tigers (2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.): Coach Ed Orgeron joined by Joe Burrow, QB, Sr., Grant Delpit, DB, Jr., Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.

Missouri Tigers (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.): Coach Barry Odom joined by Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr., Cale Garrett, LB, Sr., DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.

Here are the highlights from Day 1 of SEC Media Days: