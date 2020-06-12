Breaking News on the Gulf Coast

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens Tampa reopens with new restrictions

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Two more Florida theme parks are opening after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are opening their gates Thursday with new restrictions. Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity for social distancing. Starting next week, SeaWorld Orlando will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays and Busch Gardens will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for extra cleaning for the foreseeable future. Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will get a temperature screening at the parks’ entrances.

