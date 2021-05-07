Seasonably warm Mather’s Day Weekend, Storms return next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An area of high pressure will slip south through the evening. This will keep skies clear through the night. Temperatures will run a tad cool for this time of year. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 50s.

The weather will remain tranquil and seasonable through the weekend. We will see a shift in the winds Saturday. A few clouds will develop with highs topping off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. With more of a pronounced south wind Sunday, we should see a few more afternoon clouds with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

Unsettled weather returns next week. A cold front will arrive and stall out. This will bring several days of rain chances through the first half of next week.