Seasonable Sunday, stray sprinkle possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a lovely Sunday forecast in store. We had plenty of sunshine yesterday and the sunshine is here to stay!

This afternoon we will be mostly sunny with a few broken clouds in the sky.There is a 10% chance of showers for our NW communities but for the most part we will be dry. Green flags will be flying at the coast with an east wind at 10 mph. It’s a great day to take the clubs out golfing or head out down to the coast.

Forecast lows overnight tonight will be in the 60’s and 70’s. Our inland communities will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s where closer to the beaches will stick in the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday we will be in the upper 80s with no chance of rain in the forecast! We will stay mostly dry with very low rain chances for the next 7 days with highs near 90 degrees. The humidity will make a come back next week.