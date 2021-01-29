Search warrant results in massive drug bust in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested following a major drug bust in Pensacola. 25-year-old Dillan Callaway was arrested following an investigation that lasted several months. Officers found four grams of Fentanyl, 18 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of synthetic spice, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and more than $2,000 in cash. Callaway has been charged with trafficking, drug possession with intention to sell, and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony and violation of probation. Callaway’s bond was set at $161,000.
