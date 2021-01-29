Search warrant results in massive drug bust in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a man on several charges including 6 counts of rape, 4 counts of sodomy, 2 counts of sex abuse and 3 counts of incest. The sheriff's office posted the charges against 43-year-old William Storey Jr. of Grand Bay on Twitter.

We expect more details when police escort Storey to jail later Friday morning. We'll bring that to you LIVE on WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook Page.