BREAKING: Search underway for missing kayaker near Portofino

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A search is underway early Tuesday morning for a missing kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tashrick Mugdho was last seen fishing in front of Crabs We Got Em, a restaurant on Pensacola Beach. Mugdho was wearing green shorts and a blue shirt.

Boats involved in the search are operating in the area of Portofino off Pensacola Beach, according to Escambia Search and Rescue.

(Article updated at 5:35 a.m. to include new information about the identity of the missing kayaker.)

