BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ekhaja Jackson was last seen by her family on April 28, according to BPD. Authorities say she is known to run away and make sporadic contact with her family but has not returned home.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8445.