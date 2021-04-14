Search underway for missing 4-year-old child in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 4-year-old child.

Jerrin Austin Jr. has not been seen since the morning of April 3 in Birmingham.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Austin may be traveling in a dark gray 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon with Alabama tags “FJB805.”

Austin is described as being 2-foot-5 and weighing 38 pounds. He is also missing toes on his right foot.

According to JCSO Chief Deputy David Agee, the child is not in danger, the alert is over health concerns for him.

If you have any information on Austin’s whereabouts, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.