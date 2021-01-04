Search suspended for boat heading from Bahamas to Florida

MIAMI (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a boat that didn’t show up as planned in South Florida.

The 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel left Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday and was supposed to arrive in Lake Worth, near West Palm Beach, on Tuesday. It was reported overdue that day and Coast Guard and Bahamian authorities began searching for it. The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched an area roughly double the size of Massachusetts for about 84 hours.

Capt. Stephen V. Burdian is the Seventh District’s Chief of Response. He says the agency’s thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people.