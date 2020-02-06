Search for runaway Irvington teen

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A missing child reported in Irvington. Alan Dewayne Shelton,16, left his home on February 2nd and has not been seen since. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency categorized him as a runaway and issued an alert today.

Alan Dewayne Shelton

Shelton, who also goes by Trey, was last seen wearing blue jeans with rips around the knee, white shoes, and a faded pink colored jacket. Authorities say he was last spotted running into the woods behind his home.

If you know where Shelton is, please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories