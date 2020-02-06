Search for runaway Irvington teen

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A missing child reported in Irvington. Alan Dewayne Shelton,16, left his home on February 2nd and has not been seen since. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency categorized him as a runaway and issued an alert today.

Alan Dewayne Shelton

Shelton, who also goes by Trey, was last seen wearing blue jeans with rips around the knee, white shoes, and a faded pink colored jacket. Authorities say he was last spotted running into the woods behind his home.



If you know where Shelton is, please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.